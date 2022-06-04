Texas Tech baseball staved off elimination against UNC Greensboro, defeating the Spartans 2-0 at J.I. Stadium in Statesboro, Ga. A wild pitch from UNCG right-handed pitcher Alex Hoppe allowed the only two runs to score with two outs in the top of the eighth inning.
Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell took the mound with the Red Raiders' season on the line and proceeded to throw seven shutout innings against the Spartans. He ended his 15th start of the season with four strikeouts while allowing seven five hits and two walks.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said Birdsell's performance was exactly what his team needed after an unorthodox game one of the regional against Notre Dame last night.
"I though Brandon Birdsell was just what the doctor ordered," Tadlock said. "Kind of what he's done the whole year, going out there and giving us a chance to win every time he takes the mound."
The game was scoreless for its first seven innings, with the Red Raiders accumulating five total base runners against UNCG starting pitcher Jared Mathewson during the stretch.
Sophomore center fielder Dillon Carter led off the eighth inning with a single and senior left fielder Easton Murrell advanced him with a sacrifice bunt to knock Mathewson out of the game after 7.1 innings pitched.
Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year, Alex Hoppe, entered in relief of Mathewson with a runner on second and one out. He got the first batter he faced, junior catcher Cole Stilwell, to fly out with the help of a diving catch by center fielder Bradley Bott. Carter advanced to third on the tag up and Jung was intentionally walked to bring junior designated hitter Ty Coleman to the plate.
Jung stole second and Hoppe's 1-2 pitch got away from catcher Dallas Callahan, allowing both runners to score and give the Red Raiders the lead.
Redshirt-sophomore right-handed pitcher Andrew Devine retired the first four batters he faced in relief of Birdsell until a throwing error by senior third baseman Parker Kelly allowed UNCG first baseman Greg Hardinson to reach base safely.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Derek Bridges pitched 2/3 of an inning for the second straight day and eliminated the Spartans for with a strikeout of shortstop Zack Budzik.
Bridges also earned his first save of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will await the loser of Georgia Southern vs. Notre Dame, who they will play at 2 p.m. tomorrow (1 p.m. eastern.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.