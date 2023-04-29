The Texas Tech softball team left its Saturday doubleheader at Rocky Johnson Field with a split against No. 7 Oklahoma State, powered by a walk-off RBI single from junior infielder Arriana Villa in game two.
Tech head coach Craig Snider spoke about getting a win against the No. 7 team in the nation, the program's first win against the Cowgirls since 2018.
“It's really not about me or anything. It's about the program and I think it's a growth of what we're doing right now and what our coaches have done with our programs and our culture,” Snider said. “That's what the story is about.”
“We have a shot to beat good teams when you play good ball, right? We really do. This team can do that, this team can beat good teams if we show up and we take care of business and they did that today,” Snider added.
Tech came back to Lubbock having been shutout in its last two contests with the Kansas Jayhawks, which became almost a third in the opening game of the series.
Game one
Fifth-year right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz got the first start of the afternoon for the Red Raiders. Fritz started the game with two strikeouts and no runs in the opening two innings. However, she gave up five runs in the top of the third frame which were powered by home runs from designated player Morgyn Wynne and first baseman Micaela Wark.
The Cowgirls tacked onto their lead in the following inning with outfielder Tallen Edwards scoring on a wild pitch. Oklahoma State wasn’t done with their scoring rampage, scoring four more runs following Edwards’ run, powered by a three-run homer from shortstop Kiley Naomi.
Tech avoided a third straight shutout with a run in the sixth inning, but the Red Raiders still fell to the Cowgirls in run-rule fashion, 10-1.
Facing 18 batters in the afternoon, Cowgirls RHP Kelly Maxwell struck nine of them out in five innings of work, adding to her Big 12-leading total of 180 on the season.
Game two
Much like the start of game one, game two remained scoreless through the opening two innings of action. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Sage Hoover recorded a strikeout in the top of the third frame, but not before Oklahoma State second baseman Rachel Becker struck a sacrifice fly to bring in the game’s first run.
Tech started to find its momentum in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring three runs, including RBI knocks from seniors Alanna Barraza and Villa, to tied the game.
Neither team was able to put together any runs in the next three frames which forced the contest into extra innings.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Villa struck a walk-off RBI single, giving Tech the 4-2 victory and its fifth conference win of the season.
Villa spoke about the team’s resilience and how much they were looking to get the win.
“(Snider) definitely got on us,” Villa said. “But I think the entire team responded well, from pitchers, defense and offense, and I think all of us wanted this one to come back and show what we're made out of.”
The Red Raiders take on the Cowgirls one more time in the series, taking place Sunday at noon.
