The softball diamond is Craig Snider's happy place. While his two decades of collegiate coaching experience are enough to confirm this, it shows every game day at Rocky Johnson Field.
After junior utility player Jacee Hamlin, who had zero career home runs through two seasons in Lubbock, went deep late in the Red Raiders' scrimmage against Odessa College, Snider greeted her with an ear-to-ear smile at third base.
Snider reflected on the moment after the game, saying the rest of the team's reaction to Hamlin's home run was a sign of improved camaraderie.
"One thing about this team that I think has been really important is that they have each other's back, they're good teammates and they get excited about each other's successes," Snider said. "(Hamlin)'s been working on her offense, so to see her teammates waiting for her in the dugout was a pretty cool moment for her."
Snider is in new territory as he begins his tenure in Lubbock. It'll be his first season as head coach after spending the last 21 years as an assistant, including stops at Florida State and, most recently, Texas A&M.
Snider said his staff has had no problem implementing their ideas and habits during the early portion of the fall season.
"It's really about their process and how they're thinking about their at bats, defensively, pitching... they've done a great job," Snider said of his players. "They've been great and the buy-in has been fantastic."
Members of Snider's inaugural roster have echoed their coach's impression during the offseason. Senior infielder Ellie Bailey said the coaching staff has created a comfortable environment for players to come together and improve in.
"I'll tell you this has been the easiest transition," Bailey, who transferred from South Carolina in 2020, said. "I think Coach Snider brought in a staff that was friendly and made it feel like home... it's just a different vibe this year. When we walk into the team room or when we walk into the locker room, it's just a place that everyone wants to be."
Feelings and emotions aside, Snider is heading a program that has competed in the NCAA Tournament just twice since 2012, according to Tech Athletics.
Bailey said the team is tired of ending its season in May without a postseason berth.
"I think we're gonna get to June this year," Bailey said with a smile. "The postseason is what we're gonna get to and even more than that. Big 12 tournament, we're gonna make it (and) we're gonna do great. We're looking to June."
