As the Texas Tech 2023 softball regular season comes to a close, the team matched its preseason poll ranking, coming in at sixth place on the Big 12 standings. However, they made historic strides throughout the course of the season under first year head coach Craig Snider.
Most notably, the program broke its single season home run record in its series opening contest with the Iowa State Cyclones.
Sophomore outfielder Demi Elder, who hit the record shattering homer, said her hitting has vastly improved under Snider.
“I think last year, my last coach didn’t coach me at all,” Elder said. “So actually having a coach come in and care about me and caring about my swing and caring about defense and all the traits that you bring to the softball field means a lot to me and has helped my career tremendously.”
The Red Raiders finished the season hitting 73 big ones and 286 RBIs. Despite the historic hitting season, Snider said his takeaways come from the culture within the organization.
“I thought we got a lot better this year, but honestly, the big thing this year was really trying to establish a great culture,” Snider said. “We’ve had a lot of fun, but you know, I think it’s obviously establishing our core values of what we want the foundation of this program to look like and I think we’ve done a really good job.”
Three players who finished outside the double-digit home run column with nine, but leading the pack was senior first baseman Ellie Bailey.
Snider has been complimentary of Bailey all season, who finished inside the top 5 in single season home runs with 16.
“She’s a fearful hitter, she’s scary up there,” Snider said. “(Her teammates) respect her ... . When she’s swinging it well, we all go.”
Although the Red Raiders ended their season with a series loss against No. 7 Oklahoma State, they were able to shell out a win with a walk-off RBI from junior infielder Arriana Villa. The win was the Red Raiders’ first over the Cowgirls since 2018.
Villa spoke on the win and the progress the team has made over the course of the season.
“I mean, it feels good,” Villa said. “I’m a junior, in my freshman and sophomore year we have not even come close to beating this team so it just shows the progress that we made along the way with this coaching staff and with this team. So it’s super exciting knowing that we competed with the (seventh ranked) team in the nation.”
The Red Raiders will now look forward to the Big 12 Tournament, which kicks off May 11 in Oklahoma City. Snider said he wants his squad to fly under the radar heading into the postseason.
“So you don’t want to show them too much,” Snider said. “You want to take a loss, that’s OK. Because what’s gonna be important for us moving forward is the Big 12 Tournament and making the run during that championship.”
