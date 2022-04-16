Texas Tech softball run-ruled Iowa State University 9-1 for the second game in row, winning its second Big 12 series of the season. The Red Raiders also break above .500 for the first time since March.
In Saturday's win, Tech scored all nine runs in the second inning on three hits, sending 13 batters to the plate.
Freshman Erna Carlin made her second start of the series, starting the first game where Tech lost 10-9. In the first game, Carlin was pulled heading into the third inning after giving up four runs on five hits, striking out three.
On Saturday, Carlin pitched the entire five inning game, allowing two hits and one run. Carlin had a no-hitter going into the fourth, but was ended after a Cyclone tripled to right.
After allowing one run, Carlin lowers her ERA to 4.18, according to Tech Athletics. She also moves her record to 7-4 on the season and leads the team in strikeouts.
In the batters box, the Red Raiders recorded five hits, all from three players. Sophomore Carson Armijo doubled in the first inning to give the Red Raiders the first hit of the game, but would later be stranded. Armijo finished the game 1-2 with an RBI and a hit by pitch.
Sophomore Abbie Orrick recorded both of her hits in Tech’s second inning, coming to the plate twice in the inning. Her first at bat she drove a single up the middle and would later score. In her second at bat of the inning, she hit a three-run home run to left.
Orrick finished 2-2 in the batters box, with a home run and a team high three RBIs. Orrick’s two hits in the second were two of three hits recorded in the inning.
Junior Riley Ehlen recorded the other two hits, one of them also coming in the second inning as well. Her single up the middle in the second scored two of the nine runs in the inning, with herself scoring twice as well.
Ehlens‘ second hit came in the fourth inning when she doubled, but was later left on base. After her two hits on Saturday, Ehlen bumps her average up to .310 on the season, which is fourth best on the team according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will travel down the road to Abilene to face off against Abilene Christian University on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
