Texas Tech softball defeated Baylor University in its final game of the series 2-0, avoiding the sweep and scoring their first runs of the series in Sunday’s win.
Sophomore Kennedy Crites recorded three of the five hits to help Tech win game three, with all three being singles.
Sophomore Olivia Rains made her third start of the season Sunday against Baylor and threw 5.1 innings. Rains was pulled in the sixth inning after giving up back-to-back singles, allowing four hits in her start.
Rains found herself with runners on base every inning but the first and was able to work around the runners and ultimately leave them stranded. Rains finished with two strikeouts, allowing four hits and four walks.
According to Tech Athletics, Rains dropped her ERA from 6.12 to 5.29 after five scoreless innings.
Junior Kendall Fritz replaced Rains in the sixth, coming in with runners on second and third with one out. Fritz needed just three pitches to get out of the jam, stranding two of the 11 total Baylor runners in Sunday’s win.
Fritz started the final inning of the game with a hit by pitch and a single, putting two runners on for Baylor with no outs. The next batter hit into a fielder's choice ground out, pushing the runners to second and third. After an intentional walk, Fritz had the bases loaded, but got a fly out to end the game.
Fritz threw 1.2 innings, allowing a walk and a hit in eight batters faced. She was credited with the save after Rains got the win.
On offense, Crites led the way with her perfect 3-3 day at the plate. She singled in the first, fourth and sixth inning, but was left stranded after all of them.
In the fourth, Crites scored the first run for Tech when she hit an RBI single to center that scored senior Peyton Blythe. After her perfect day in the batter's box, Crites bumps her batting average up from .105 to .227, according to Tech Athletics.
The second run that came across for the Red Raiders was also in the fourth inning, but this time from junior Payton Jackson with an RBI single. Jackson, who leads the team in average, scored freshman Demi Elder to extend the lead for Tech.
After a 1-4 day at the plate, Jackson has a .345 batting average on the season. She has started 41 of the 44 games so far in 2022, the most of any player on the roster.
The Red Raiders will travel back to Lubbock to face off against No. 14 University of Texas in their final Big 12 series of the season. The series will begin Friday April 29 at 5 p.m., streaming on ESPN+.
