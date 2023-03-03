The Texas Tech softball team split the second day of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic with a victory against Seton Hall and a loss to Rutgers Friday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field. Senior right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz pitched a combined 8.2 innings on the day.
Tech head coach Craig Snider spoke on Fritz’s afternoon on the mound.
“I think that just shows her veteran leadership there,” Snider said. “Giving us 10 innings of quality pitching right there to keep them off the board was huge. And I think hopefully that sets the tone for the rest of the staff to see like 'Hey, you can bare it down and you can get this done for us.' ... I'm very proud of what she did tonight."
Fifth-year right-handed pitcher Makinzy Herzog got the first start of the afternoon for the Red Raiders. Herzog opened the game by walking three straight Rutgers batters and loading up the bases for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers capitalized off of the opportunity, scoring their first run of the game with a RBI groundout to second base.
After Rutgers second baseman Taylor Lane advanced to first base from a single, junior RHP Olivia Rains took over the pitching duties for Herzog. Rains gave up two more runs in the top of the second inning, allowing the Scarlet Knights to extend their lead 3-0.
In the bottom of the same inning, Tech struck three home runs with the tying run scored by Herzog.
Rains gave up two straight walks in the top of the fourth inning, prompting Tech to make its second pitching change of the game by putting in sophomore right-handed pitcher Erna Carlin. Carlin didn’t pitch a full inning as senior right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz took over as the Red Raiders’ fourth pitcher of the day.
Rutgers continued to capitalize off of the Red Raiders’ pitching disarray, scoring five runs in the top of the fourth inning from only one hit, a bases-clearing double by Scarlet Knights left fielder Taylor Fawcett.
Although Fritz pitched the rest of the game, Tech was not able to find any momentum over the course of the rest of the contest outside of junior third-baseman Abbie Orrick’s solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Red Raiders fell to the Scarlet Knights, 8-3.
Fritz got the start in the Red Raiders’ next matchup against Seton Hall.
The game remained scoreless through the first one and a half innings. In the bottom of the second inning, fifth-year outfielder Peyton Blythe sent a two-run homer deep into center field to give the Red Raiders their first lead of the contest. Junior catcher Kennedy Crites followed with her first homer of the season, a two-run home run past the fences in the inning to put Tech up 4-0.
After Seton Hall got on the board in the top of the third inning with a solo home run from outfielder Taylor Hill, junior outfielder Carson Armijo extended the Tech lead to 5-1 the following inning, launching her second home run of the season out over the right field wall.
Although Seton Hall put together two runs in the fifth and sixth innings, they eventually fell short, giving Tech the victory 5-3.
Snider said the amount of home runs his team had today played dividend to their performance.
“Offensively it may not have been as many hits but we had seven home runs on the day," Snider said. "When you have something like that, that's gonna allow you to win some ball games."
Snider and the Red Raiders will go through the same gauntlet tomorrow afternoon, playing Rutgers and Seton Hall once again starting at 3 p.m.
