After nearly seven scoreless innings, the Texas Tech softball team dropped a 1-0 walk-off loss to the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark, splitting the series at one game apiece.
Kansas right-handed pitcher Lizzy Ludwig got off to a hot start, putting together three strikeouts in the contest’s opening frame.
Neither team was able to get into scoring position until the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, freshman infielder Dee McClarity reached on a fielder’s choice that ultimately did not lead to a run, keeping the game scoreless going into the fifth inning.
The Jayhawks put themselves into a similar opportunity in the following inning. Kansas loaded up the bases which led to two consecutive strikeouts from sophomore right-handed pitcher Sage Hoover which was followed by a pop fly that spoiled the Jayhawks’ chances at scoring.
Both teams were not able to put anything together leading into the game’s final inning. Despite a single from junior catcher Kennedy Crites, Tech came up empty in the top of the final frame.
Kansas capitalized and took the 1-0 victory with a walk-off sacrifice fly from right fielder Peyton Renz, dropping the Red Raiders’ overall record to 30-19 and 4-11 in Big 12 play.
Garnering five strikeouts on the afternoon, Hoover’s record also dropped to 14-3 on the season while Ludwig improved her record to 3-6.
Tech will have their chance to take their second conference series of the season tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m.
