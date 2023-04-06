Coming off its first Big 12 series victory of the season, the Texas Tech softball team saw itself shut out, 3-0, in its series opener against No. 1 Oklahoma at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
Although sophomore right-handed pitcher Maddie Kuehl got her second start of the season, she would be far from the only appearance on the mound for the Red Raiders in the loss.
Over the duration of the contest, Tech put six different pitchers in the circle in an attempt to weather the storm of the top team in the nation.
The Sooners got things started right off the bat, as designated player Haley Lee hammered her ninth home run of the season to put Oklahoma in an early 1-0 lead.
In the following inning, Tech made the first of five pitching changes, putting in sophomore right-handed pitcher Sage Hoover. Although Hoover did not give up any hits in the second inning, another sophomore right-handed pitcher, Erna Carlin, took over pitching duties in the third inning.
The Red Raiders kept the game within one run until the fourth inning, when fifth-year right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz surrendered a two-run double to third baseman Alyssa Brito.
Tech was unable to make any sort of offensive impact throughout the rest of the contest as the Sooners cruised to victory, 3-0. Oklahoma right-handed pitcher Alex Storako pitched all seven innings for the Sooners, only giving up three hits.
The Red Raiders will have two more shots at upsetting the Sooners, the first of which will come tomorrow evening at 6 p.m.
