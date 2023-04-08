The Texas Tech softball team suffered its third straight loss Sunday, falling 7-0 to No. 1 Oklahoma at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Oklahoma, securing the series sweep for the Sooners.
The Sooners kicked off the series finale with an undefeated record in the Big 12 (9-0), and it showed with a two-homer game for sophomore Jayda Coleman.
Hayle Lee kicked off the scoring with a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning. The success continued through the third inning with Grace Lyons and Alynah Torres all contributing to the Sooner' surge.
Fifth year pitcher Sage Hoover came in during the fifth as Oklahoma's offense kept rolling, though she did record a team-high two strikeouts.
The Red Raiders were given an opportunity following a single from fifth year Makinzy Herzog and a hit-by-pitch, but both runners were left stranded.
Freshman Jordy Bahl pitched 6.1 innings, and set a season high of 12 strikeouts for the Sooners. Bahl retired 14 straight batters going into the sixth inning.
Texas Tech softball will be in Lubbock next weekend to host the Baylor Bears at Rocky Johnson Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.