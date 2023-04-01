Three home runs propelled the Texas Tech softball team to its first conference win Saturday, as the Red Raiders defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, 8-4, at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock.
Tech head coach Craig Snider spoke on the victory and what he wants to see in the series’ final matchup.
“We want to have the series but it's about our process, right,” Snider said. “So then we delve into our process. We really delve into what we were looking for and really having great competitive at bats. We do that again tomorrow, I like our chances.”
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Sage Hoover got the start for the Red Raiders, her 14th of the season.
Hoover looked composed to start the game, striking out the opening batter Milaysia Ochoa. The Cyclones found their stride immediately following Ochoa’s strikeout, scoring a two RBI single followed by another RBI single to jump out to an early 3-0 lead.
Tech was able to match Iowa State’s hot start. After scoring a run off of a bases-loaded walk, Tech third baseman Riley Love struck a three-run single to right center field to give the Red Raiders their first lead of the contest.
The Red Raiders continued their momentum into the following inning, as freshman outfielder Kailey Wyckoff struck her seventh home run of the season to right-center field to tack on two more runs to the Red Raiders’ lead.
In the top of the fifth inning, Ochoa hammered a solo home run out to left field that narrowed down the Tech lead to two runs. The Red Raiders were able to match and thensome in the bottom side of the inning, hammering two solo home runs to take a 8-4 lead into the final two innings.
Hoover was taken out of the game after five innings pitched, finishing with eight strikeouts in the afternoon. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Maddie Kuehl took over pitching duties for the rest of the game for the Red Raiders.
Kuehl finished the job and Tech cruised to an 8-4 win, its first victory of Big 12 play.
Notably, Ellie Bailey’s 13th home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning moved her to ninth all time in single-season home runs for Tech. Bailey spoke on how Snider has helped her throughout the course of the season.
“It really is just the mentality,” Bailey said. “Snider has really helped me kind of dive into a different mentality and the process like he always talks about.”
The Red Raiders will play their final game of the series tomorrow at noon.
