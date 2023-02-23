The Texas Tech softball team split its doubleheader to open the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at Big League Dreams Cathedral City in Palm Springs, California. The Red Raiders extended their winning streak to nine games with a win against Cal Poly, but lost their second game of the day to UC Riverside in eight innings, snapping their win streak.
After scoring a program-high 16 runs Sunday against Santa Clara, the Red Raiders couldn’t replicate that firepower in their first game of the tournament.
Both Cal Poly and Tech got on the board in the first inning with the Mustangs taking the lead 2-1 by a two run RBI single from Mustangs’ left fielder Kiara Blanchard. Neither team scored until the final inning of play.
In the seventh inning, fifth-year designated player Makinzy Herzog struck an RBI double to tie the game, while senior first baseman Ellie Bailey followed with an RBI single to propel the Red Raiders to a 3-2 victory.
Tech took on UC Riverside in its second matchup of the afternoon. Although the game remained scoreless through the third inning, both teams scored on each other at a back-and-forth rate, resulting in a 4-4 tie at the end of the seventh inning.
UC Riverside was able to strike first in the first extra inning, as junior first baseman Leah Brito hit a two-run homer to put the Highlanders in the lead 6-4. The Red Raiders were not able to match in the bottom half, snapping their nine-game winning streak.
While sophomore pitcher Sage Hoover moved to 6-0 on the season with the win against Cal Poly, fifth-year pitcher Makinzy Herzong dropped to 1-1 in the loss to the Highlanders.
Tech will move onto Utah on Friday at 12:30 p.m. before going into another doubleheader Saturday.
