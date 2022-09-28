On Wednesday, the Matador Club, the primary donor organization for Tech Athletics, announced it will be giving contracts to the members of the Texas Tech softball team. The landmark deal makes the softball team the third athletic program at Texas Tech to reap benefits from the NCAA’s policy on name, image and likeness (NIL) endorsements.
The deal comes following the Tech football team receiving $25,000 contracts from the Matador Club in July. The Lady Raiders’ basketball team also has received contracts of the same value from Level 13 Agency, a third-party NIL group. Though the exact numbers have not been made public, the contracts are noted to be worth “five-figures”.
The contracts will be signed Thursday, Sept. 29 by the members of the Red Raider softball team. The push for getting the softball team NIL contracts was brought on by Matador Club members John Sellers and his wife Tracy, a Tech softball alumna.
When it was first announced the Tech football team were to receive contracts from the Matador Club, board member Cody Campbell said players who received payments would be expected to take part in community service. It is unclear at this time whether the Tech softball team will be held to the same standard.
The announcement of the NIL contracts is the next major change to a Red Raider softball team who is preparing to enter its first year under newly christened head coach Craig Snider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.