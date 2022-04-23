Texas Tech softball loses the series against Baylor University after the 4-0 loss Saturday April 23. The loss marks the Red Raiders third Big 12 series loss of the season, so far 2-3 in Big 12 series.
The Red Raiders were scoreless in the seven inning game for the second game in a row and the ninth time on the season.
In the last two games against the Bears, Tech has recorded five hits and a walk in (24+) plate appearances, three hits in Saturday’s loss.
Junior Ellie Bailey recorded two of the three hits Saturday, singling in the second and fifth inning. Her single in the second inning was cut short when junior Riley Ehlen hit into a double play.
Bailey’s single in the fifth was also cut short, this time by sophomore Abbie Orrick hitting into a fielder's choice. In the Baylor series, Bailey has accounted for three of the five Red Raider hits.
The final hit for Tech came in the sixth inning when senior Peyton Blythe doubled to left center with one out. Blythe would advance to third after a pop up to right, but she would ultimately get stranded after sophomore Arriana Villa struck out to end the sixth.
The Red Raiders struck out nine times against Baylor, all but three batters for Tech striking out.
In the pitcher's circle, freshman Erna Carlin made the start for game two. Carlin pitched five innings for the Red Raiders, striking out one and allowing three runs. She also walked seven batters and hit another three.
Carlin was credited the loss and after the loss her ERA jumped to 4.75, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Olivia Rains replaced Carlin in the sixth inning after Carlin walked the first two batters of the inning. Rains would then pitch the remainder of the game and allowed one run and a walk, facing four batters.
The loss pushed the Red Raiders to 21-23 on the season and 4-10 in the Big 12. Tech will look to avoid the sweep against the Bears Sunday April 24 at 1 p.m. The final game will be played in Waco and will be streamed on ESPN+
