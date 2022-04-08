Texas Tech’s softball team lost its first game of the weekend series against the University of Oklahoma 11-0 on Friday, April 8. The Sooners are ranked No. 1 in the country and have a plethora of pre-season players of the year. Friday’s loss is the Red Raiders fifth Big 12 loss of the season, pushing their record to 2-5 in the Big 12.
Freshman Erna Carlin made her first Friday start of the year against the Sooners, a spot that junior Kendall Fritz usually holds.
Throughout the season, Fritz has started the first and third game of the series, but this comes after Fritz has given up 18 runs in her last four appearances against Oklahoma State University and the University of Kansas.
In Carlin’s 11th start of the season, she found herself with the bases loaded in the first but managed to get out of the inning allowing one run. Carlin would go on to allow six runs in the game, striking out three in 4.1 innings.
Senior Morgan Hornback replaced Carlin in the top of the fifth after Carlin gave up her fourth home run. Hornback lasted just a third of an inning and was pulled when she allowed four hits and five runs, striking out zero.
Freshman Ranci Willis made her sixth appearance of the season against the Sooners, her last coming against OSU. Willis pitched the final out of the fifth and faced two batters.
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo added three home runs to her total on the year in Friday’s matchup, bringing it to 19 in 34 games. Leading into this weekend she was fourth in the country and first in the Big 12 in home runs, according to the Big 12. She also leads the conference batting average, slugging and on-base percentage, OPS and walks.
On offense, the Red Raiders saw three runners on base, two via hits. Sophomore Anbie Orrick recorded the first hit for Tech when she doubled after the OU pitcher seemingly struck her out twice but were both called back because of an illegal pitch. Orrick was eventually thrown out at home for the second out of the second inning.
Sophomore Arriana Villa walked in the top of the first and made her way to third but was left stranded. Sophomore Caron Armijo recorded the only other hit when she singled in the fourth. Armijo was later thrown trying to steal second.
With the loss, The Red Raiders moved to 2-5 in the Big 12 and 19-17 overall. Tech will get another chance to beat the Sooner on Saturday at 2 p.m., something they haven’t done in 11 years, according to Tech Athletics. Saturday’s game will also be streamed on ESPN+.
