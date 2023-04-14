Although the Texas Tech softball team currently sit at a modest 2-7 in conference play, the Red Raiders are quickly approaching a record milestone that has stood for over a decade.
After hitting 36 homers last season, the Red Raiders have clubbed 64 home runs in their first year under head coach Craig Snider, three shy of breaking the single-season program record. Tech has an opportunity to shatter the record in front of their home crowd this weekend as they take on No. 18 Baylor.
Tech has already achieved a similar milestone this season. On Feb. 19, the Red Raiders smashed six home runs in a 16-14 victory over Santa Clark, a program record for most homers in a single game.
Junior catcher Kennedy Crites, who has garnered eight RBIs and one home run this season, said she feels confident her squad can make history in the next three days.
“I think we can do it just pitch-by-pitch and just sticking to our plan,” Crites said. “Our coaches prepare us so well for each game and I think it will be a successful weekend.”
Crites is not the only hitter having success at the plate this season for Tech.
Senior infielder Ellie Bailey moved up into the Tech record books two weeks ago in the Red Raiders’ series win over Iowa State, jumping to ninth all time in single-season home runs, hitting a team-high 13 on the season thus far.
In addition, freshman catcher Kailey Wyckoff has found her rhythm at the plate, striking eight home runs on the season thus far, which is tied for second-most on the season along with fifth-year outfielder Peyton Blythe.
Upperclassmen Makinzy Herzog, Arriana Villa and Alanna Barraza trail slightly behind at seven homers a piece.
Despite his offense finding its stride, Snider remained humble when asked about inching closer to the record.
“Oh, that’s not for us. That's the stuff that they can send you on slides, so that's for the fans and media and everybody else," Snider said. "For us we got to stay in our process and stay and battle with our bats and how we're going to attack the pitchers.”
Tech’s first opportunity to eclipse the record will be Friday night in its series opener against No. 18 Baylor in Lubbock at 6:30 p.m.
