Texas Tech softball was no-hit in the loss to No. 1 the University of Oklahoma 21-0. The loss completed the series sweep for the Sooners, Tech’s second sweep in three weeks.
OU started fast and scored six runs in the first inning, an inning where head coach Sami Ward sent out three different pitchers to the circle. Tech sent a total of five pitchers to the mound in the run rule loss on Sunday.
Freshman Erna Carlin started the game for the Red Raiders and gave up a couple of doubles and two home runs that brought home four runs. She lasted just one out after facing five batters.
Sunday’s start was Carlin’s second in the series, starting game one against the Sooners and lasted 4.2 innings, giving up six runs on four hits.
Sophomore Olivia Rains came in to replace Carlin for her second appearance in the weekend series. Rains also lasted just one out after she allowed two runs, striking out one. The former Sooners ERA jumps up to 5.81, according to Tech Athletics.
After Rains, freshman Maddie Kuehl came into the game to get the final out in the first inning. Kuehl lasted one inning, allowing five runs on four hits. All five runs that Kuehl gave up were unearned.
Another freshman, Ranci Willis, found her way to the circle for the Red Raiders when she replaced Kuehl in the second inning. This was Willis’ second appearance in the OU series, the first coming in the first game where she pitched one out.
The final pitcher Tech sent out against the No. 1 team in the country was senior Morgan Hornback. She came into Sunday’s game with the highest ERA on the team, 6.54, according to Tech Athletics. Hornback finished the game for the Red Raiders giving up five runs in 1.2 innings.
The 21 runs the Sooners scored against Tech on Sunday is the most they have scored all season. In the series, OU outscored Tech 43-0, three higher than last year at 40-0.
On offense, Tech saw one runner on base in the five-inning game, getting no hit for the second time in three weeks. The last no-hitter came to the other Oklahoma school, Oklahoma State University. Sunday’s no-hitter is OU’s fourth of the year.
With the loss, Tech moves to 2-7 in the Big 12 and an even 19-19 record on the year. This was also OU’s 30th straight win against Tech.
Next week, the Red Raiders will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State University. The series will start on Thursday, April 14 at 4 p.m. Iowa State walks into the series beating OSU on Friday. The series will also be streamed on ESPN+
