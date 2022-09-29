Texas Tech softball held its first media availability of the academic year Thursday at Rocky Johnson Field in anticipation of the upcoming fall season.
Monumental changes for Red Raider softball have become a norm for the team in the past few months. The program is set to enter its first season under newly-hired head coach Craig Snider, who was brought in after serving as an assistant coach at Texas A&M, according to Tech Athletics.
Snider touched on what the recent months have been like for himself and how his players have responded to his hiring.
“It’s been quite the whirlwind to be fair, but it’s been great because we hired great staff and our administration has been phenomenal,” Snider said. “(The players) bought in straight away. We’ve been very lucky as a staff to have such buy-in straight away … they’ve jumped into our culture and what we’re trying to build and the brand we’re trying to build.”
The Red Raiders are coming off a season where they finished 22-27 overall with a 5-13 Big 12 record. Snider discussed what it is going to take for his team to be a force in the conference and on a national scale.
“I think we’ll be competitive in the Big 12. I think we’ve got the athletes to do so and we’ve got the coaching staff to do so. So I think we’re gonna be competitive straight away,” Snider said. “Now how good that is? Well that depends on how hard we work. I can tell you right now this team is going to work hard and we’re going to really show out when it comes to springtime.”
In addition to hiring a new head coach, the program has also been the recipient of a $1 million donation courtesy of Tech alumni John and Tracy Sellers. The Sellers were also the driving force behind the “five-figure” NIL contracts the softball team will be receiving from the Matador Club.
Senior right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz spoke about the impact that both the donation and the NIL deals have made on her and her teammates.
“It's so exciting. I’m gonna take advantage of every opportunity I get, it was definitely a blessing,” Fritz said. “I bawled my eyes out, it was awesome to hear. I’m really proud of my teammates and I’m really excited for the future. I’m just ready to see where this program goes and I want to be a part of it every step of the way.”
With softball being the third team at Tech to receive major NIL deals, the athletic program as a whole has gained headway in the NIL conversation nationwide. Senior infielder Ellie Bailey touched on how she hopes these developments can help the entire Tech community.
“I want little girls and little boys in whatever sport it is to look at Texas Tech and be like, ‘this is the place I want to be’,” Bailey said. “This is where the community supports you. This is where people see your hard work, this is where I want to play.”
