The Texas Tech softball team lost its second straight Friday afternoon, falling to Utah, 6-2, in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at Big League Dreams Cathedral City in Palm Springs, California. The matchup served as the Red Raiders’ third game in the invitational, having split its first two games on Thursday.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Ranci Willis made her first start of the season against the Utes. She she only lasted one inning, however, surrendering four of Utah's six runs in the frame.
A trip back to the win column looked like a possibility for Tech at the start of the game. Fifth-year center fielder Peyton Blythe sent the ball past the fences for a two-run homer in top of the first inning to put the Red Raiders up 2-0.
Utah scored four runs in the first inning, led by a three-run double from designated hitter Kaylah Nelsen.
Nelsen continued her momentum into the third inning, where she struck a two RBI single for what would turn out to be the final runs of the game to put Utah up 6-2. The Red Raiders were unable to answer and were shut out for the final six innings.
Since scoring a program-high 16 runs in the closing game of the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament, the Red Raiders have not been able to score more than five runs in their following three matchups.
Tech is set to take on Bethune-Cookman and UC San Diego in a doubleheader Saturday starting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.