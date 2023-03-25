The Texas Tech softball team left Red and Charline McCombs Field Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 loss to the No. 8 Texas Longhorns in Austin, dropping its conference record to 0-2 on the season.
The Red Raiders came off a heartbreaker loss in their conference play opener Friday evening, losing 3-2 that saw Tech give up two runs in the final inning to give the Longhorns the victory.
Fifth year designated player Makinzy Herzog and junior second baseman Arriana Villa contributed to the Red Raiders’ scorching start in the opening frame, each hitting a single out to left field. The opening base hits were followed by senior first baseman Ellie Bailey striking a three-run homer, her 12th of the year, to give Tech an early 3-0 lead.
Herzog got the start for Tech, and the Texas A&M transfer only gave up one hit over the course of the first four innings, though things unraveled from there. The Longhorns scored an unearned run in the fifth, and freshman catcher Reese Atwood put them in front with a two-run homer the following inning.
Tech was not able to put something together in the final inning, giving the Longhorns the victory, 4-3, dropping their overall record to 26-10 on the season. Herzog’s record also fell to 2-3 with the loss.
Tech will have one last shot to walk away with a victory in Austin. The Red Raiders and the Longhorns face off once more Sunday at noon.
