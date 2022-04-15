Texas Tech softball run-ruled Iowa State University on Friday 11-1, evening the series to one win a piece. The Red Raiders led the entire five inning game, propelling them to their 20th win of the season.
Junior Kendall Fritz started the second game of the series against the Cyclones, her second appearance of the series so far.
Fritz pitched all five innings and allowed just two hits, facing 19 batters. She struck out three batters and allowed one run, coming in the bottom of the second.
In her win against the Cyclones on Friday, Fritz pushed her ERA to 2.93 and has a 12-7 record, according to Tech Athletics.
Fritz, the transfer from the University of Nevada, came into the year as the number one starter. Despite having the lowest ERA on the team, freshman Erna Carlin has been starting game one of Big 12 series for the last two weeks.
In the batters box, senior Peyton Blythe and junior Ellie Bailey both knocked in two runs a piece. On top of Blythe and Bailey, all nine batters for Tech reached base for the second game in a row.
For Blythe, both of her RBI’s came in the first inning after she doubled, scoring two. After going 1-2 at the plate, Blythe bumped up her batting average to .264 which is the sixth best on the team, according to Tech Athletics.
Bailey also scored her two RBIs in one inning, this time coming in the fourth inning after she hit a double. Bailey went 2-4 at the plate with her double in the fourth, getting left on base in the second inning. After her four plate appearance in Friday’s win, Bailey pushed into second on the team in average with a .333, according to Tech Athletics.
Every Red Raider recorded an RBI in the win on Friday, except sophomore Carson Armijo. Armijo, who was second on the team in batting average before Friday’s game, went 0-1 at the plate with three walks.
With the win on Friday, Tech evened the series up at one and will be looking for its second Big 12 series win of the year. Also with the win, the Red Raiders are one game away from tying their win total from a season ago.
The final game of the series will be played at 12 p.m. in Ames, Iowa and will be streamed on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.