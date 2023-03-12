Texas Tech softball defeated the New Mexico Lobos, 7-2, in the Texas Tech Invitational Sunday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field. The Red Raiders finished the Texas Tech Invitational undefeated with a perfect 5-0 record.
Last season the Red Raiders finished their regular season with only 22 wins. However, with Sunday's midday game Craig Snider won his 20th win as a first-year Tech head coach. This is the best start for the Red Raiders since 2019, according to Tech Athletics.
Snider remained humble and praised the team for his success.
“I think it’s a great job on our program, our ballclub has done a great job and they put themselves in a really good position for the rest of the year,” Snider said. “Proud of their fight, proud of our staff and what they’ve done and to be 20-7; this one is a good fit for the ballclub.”
Sophomore pitchers Erna Carlin and Sage Hoover had a productive day at the mound and worked through a combined six hits, two runs, three walks and five strikeouts. Hoover was credited with the win and has a perfect 11-0 record.
Senior infielder Ellie Bailey hit a double to right field in the bottom of the first inning which allowed freshman catcher Kailey Wyckoff to score the first run of the game. New Mexico responded in the top of the next inning with a two-run home run from New Mexico catcher Chloe Yeatts.
The Lobos 2-1 lead did not last long with fifth-year senior pitcher Makinzy Herzog hitting her sixth home run of the season and allowing sophomore outfielder Demi Elder to also score making it a 3-2 game.
The third inning was Tech's best, with senior infielder Alanna Barraza the first to score on a wild pitch. With the Red Raiders already on base, RBIs from Elder, Herzog and Villa allowed Tech to score three more runs. By the end of the third, Tech had seven runs on the scoreboard compared to the Lobos two.
Tech’s defense stopped the Lobos from bouncing back and ended the game with a 7-2 win. The Red Raiders now have an 8-2 record while at home and are on a five-game winning streak.
With a busy week ahead and conference play just around the corner, Snider kept his composure and emphasized the importance of playing one game at a time.
“(Feeling) good and excited, (we’re) not looking ahead, right now its’s all about Texas State on Tuesday … it’s gonna be two hard fought games down there,” Snider said. “Once we’re done there on Tuesday, we head to Maryland which is going to be another great top 25 matchup for us. So, (we’re) excited for this opportunity to get this ball club going in that direction.”
Tech will head down to San Marcos to play a doubleheader against Texas State on Tuesday. The first game is set for 2 p.m., live stats are available on the Tech Athletics website.
