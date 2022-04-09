Texas Tech softball dropped the second game to No. 1 University of Oklahoma on Saturday 11-0 at Rocky Johnson Field. With the run-rule loss, the Red Raiders are 2-6 in the Big 12 and 19-18 on the season.
Saturday’s loss was the second game in a row where Tech did not record a run, and its sixth game all season.
Sophomore Olivia Rains started in the circle for the Red Raiders, a former Sooner herself. Rains transferred from OU to Tech after her freshman season, a season where she did not see much playing time. Rains was pulled in the fourth inning after she gave up a home run that gave OU a 5-0 lead.
Rains start against Oklahoma was her first start since Tech played the University of Texas at San Antonio in early February. She pitched three innings and allowed five runs, striking out her former teammates twice. After giving up the five runs, Rains’ ERA jumped up to 5.42, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Kendall Fritz made her first appearance of the OU series when she came in to replace Rains in the fourth. Usually Fritz starts games, with 21 of her 22 appearances coming from starts.
Fritz finished the game for the Red Raiders, pitching the final two innings because of the run-rule. Fritz tallied one strikeout in 13 batters faced, allowing six runs on four hits. Three of the six runs were unearned and came in the top of the fifth after OU homered.
In the batters box, the story was the same as game one. Tech recorded one hit in the five inning game, this time coming from graduate student Molly Grumbo. With her hit in the second inning, Grumbo pushed her batting average to .195 on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders did find themselves on base a couple more times than game one however, but all five base runners were ultimately stranded.
Tech will look to avoid its second Big 12 sweep when they play OU on Sunday at 12 p.m. On the other side, the Sooners will be looking to keep their undefeated season alive, with a perfect 35-0 record on the line. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
