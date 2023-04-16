The Texas Tech softball team left Rocky Johnson Field Sunday afternoon with a series loss against No. 18 Baylor after dropping the series finale, 8-5.
Tech head coach Craig Snider spoke about dropping the series and moving forward with the season.
“Against great teams, you have to play, you have to be tight on those things,” Snider said. “You have to pump strikes, you can't give up free passes. You can't give away at bats but again, the fight is there. Now the next step for our ball club is learning how to win those series.”
Baylor once again wasted no time getting momentum on its side. Catcher Sydney Collazos struck her third RBI of the series with a double to left-center field to score the game’s first run. Designated player Ana Watson continued the Bears’ hot start, hammering a three-run homer to give Baylor an early 4-0 lead.
After only a full inning pitched, junior right-handed pitcher Olivia Rains took the mound for the Red Raiders.
Tech struck back in the third inning, as senior first baseman Ellie Bailey smashed her 15th homer of the season in the frame, moving up to a fourth-place tie on the program all-time single season home run list. Bailey’s milestone two-run homer was followed by the ninth home run of the season for second baseman Alanna Barraza, narrowing down the Baylor deficit to just one run.
Rains did not give up a run until the fifth inning, as outfielder Emily Hott brought in her fourth RBI of the series with an RBI single that extended the Bears’ lead to 5-3.
Snider opted to make another pitching change following the RBI single, bringing in sophomore right-handed pitcher Sage Hoover. Hoover surrendered a bases loaded walk shortly after heading out onto the mound, prompting Tech to make its third pitching change of the afternoon with sophomore right-handed pitcher Ranci Willis taking over pitching duties.
The Red Raiders rallied closer to the lead in the sixth inning as designated player Makinzy Herzog struck a two-run double to tighten the score to 6-5. However, the Bears struck back in the following inning, hitting two consecutive RBI’s that expanded their lead by two more runs, which ultimately sealed the Red Raiders’ fate, falling 8-5 and dropping the series.
Snider spoke about Tech's offense against the Bears, which scored 26 runs over the course of the weekend.
“I mean, to have the amount of runs that were scored against some great pitching, love that right? I love that piece,” Snider said. "But winning a series is hard in the Big 12, it's hard, you know, and so that's the piece that's the next step for us.”
The Red Raiders will travel to Lawrence, Kansas next weekend for a clash against the Jayhawks starting Friday at 5 p.m.
