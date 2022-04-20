Texas Tech softball traveled east to Abilene to play in its first midweek game since conference play started. In Wednesday’s game, the Red Raiders lost to Abilene Christian University 7-2.
Freshman Erna Carlin made her 15th start of the season against the Wildcats, but found herself in early trouble in the first inning. After Tech scored two runs in the top of the first, the Wildcats responded with two of their own, coming from a two-run home run.
Carlin found her groove and settled down in the second, sitting the Wildcats down in order. The third rolled around and Carlin’s day was ended after she gave up a couple of hits that resulted in one run.
Carlin faced 16 batters, striking out four and walking three.
Junior Kendall Fritz relieved Carlin in the third inning, coming in with the bases loaded. She would go on to allow four more runs in the third inning, extending the Wildcat lead to five.
Fritz lasted until the beginning of the sixth inning, when sophomore Olivia Rains replaced her. Fritz, who made her 25th appearance of the season, allowed four runs in two and two-thirds innings. Fritz also struck out a batter as well.
In the batters box, the Red Raiders recorded three hits in the seven inning ball game.
Junior Ellie Bailey scored the only runs for Tech when she hit a sac-fly to the right fielder that scored two, one from a throwing error. Bailey finished 1-2 with an RBI and a strikeout, her one hit coming in the second when she singled.
Besides Bailey, sophomore Arriana Villa and junior Payton Jackson recorded the other two hits in the ball game. Villa’s hit came in the first inning when she singled to right, later scoring from Bailey’s RBI sac-fly.
For Jackson, her hit also came in the first, but was a double to left center. Like Villa, Jackson scored from Bailey’s sac-fly, but scored on a throwing error.
In their second midweek game of the year, the Red Raiders moved to 21-21 on the season. Tech will travel back to Lubbock to face off against Baylor University, the series starting Friday April 22 at 6:30. The series will also be streamed on ESPN+.
