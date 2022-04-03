Texas Tech’s softball team lost to Kansas University in the final game of the three-game series 10-4.
Tech won the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday, winning the series but unable to complete the sweep. The Red Raiders have not swept a Big 12 opponent since Baylor University in 2019.
Junior Kendall Fritz made her second start of the series against the Jayhawks, with the first start coming in game one. In the first game, Fritz pitched 2.2 innings and was pulled after giving up five runs. The same happened in Sunday’s matchup.
In the loss, Fritz lasted just two outs and was pulled when she gave up four early runs in the first inning. The top of the first started with KU homering on the first pitch of the game and went downhill from there for Fritz. A couple of batters later, Fritz gave up a three-run homerun to right, ending her day in the circle.
Sophomore Olivia Rains came in to relieve Fritz in the first inning, Rains’ first appearance since facing two batters against Oklahoma State University. Rains lasted five innings and was later pulled in the top of the sixth.
In her five innings, Rains struck out five and allowed three runs, one of which was a home run that ultimately got her pulled. Rains looked untouchable in the third, fourth and fifth inning when KU went down in order each inning.
Freshman Erna Carlin came into the game in the top of the sixth after the Jayhawks extended their lead with a two-run home run, their third of four home runs hit in Sunday’s matchup.
Carlin finished the game allowing three runs in 1.1 innings, striking out none. The three runs she gave up came in the top of the seventh from a three-run home run to push the Jayhawks lead to six.
In the batters box, junior Payton Jackson, junior Ellie Bailey, and sophomore Carson Armijo tallied all eight hits for the Red Raiders. Jackson and Armijo finished with three hits a piece with Jackson recording a double in the bottom of the seventh.
Bailey recorded the other two hits, both of which were RBI’s, but grounded into a double play that ended the game for the Red Raiders. The other two runs the Red Raiders scored came in the fifth after a passed ball scored the runners from second and third.
Tech will stay at home next week when they play No. 1 the University of Oklahoma in Lubbock.
The Sooners are undefeated on the season so far with a perfect 32-0 record. The Red Raiders are 2-37 against OU since 2000, and have lost the last 28 games. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 5 p.m.
