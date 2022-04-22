Texas Tech softball loses the first game of the Baylor University series Friday April 22 in Waco. The 1-0 loss pushes the Red Raiders under .500 at 21-22, 4-9 in the Big 12.
Fritz, in her 22 start of the year, pitched three scoreless innings to start the game off. In the first three innings, Fritz held the Bears to three baserunners, two from a couple of singles.
The fourth inning passed and Fritz allowed a two out single after striking out the first two batters. A couple of batters later, Baylor had a runner on first and third when Fritz threw a wild pitch that scored one.
The wild pitch run in the fourth was the lone run Fritz would allow.
Fritz went the distance for the Red Raiders, throwing all six innings the Bears came to the plate. In her six innings, Fritz struck two and allowed one unearned run. Fritz’s two strikeouts puts her three strikeouts behind the team leader, freshman Erna Carlin, according to Tech Athletics.
On offense, the Red Raiders did not record their first hit of the ballgame until the fourth inning when junior Ellie Bailey doubled to left. Bailey would later get stranded after junior Riley Ehlen flew out to the center fielder.
Tech’s final hit came in the sixth inning when junior Payton Jackson singled to start the inning off. Jackson would find herself on third base after junior Carson Armijo sac bunted, but would later get stranded as well.
In total, Tech stranded five base runners, two from hits, one from a walk and two from errors made by Baylor.
After the loss, the Red Raiders are still in fourth place in the Big 12 and are a couple of games ahead of Baylor.
Game two of the Baylor series will start at 2 p.m Saturday. The game will be played at Getterman Stadium in Waco and will also be streamed on ESPN+.
