Texas Tech softball loses the first game of the series to Iowa State University 10-9 on Thursday April 14. Tech is coming off a series sweep against the University of Oklahoma, and with the loss today the Red Raiders move to 2-8 in Big 12 play.
Freshman Erna Carlin made her 13th start against the Cyclones, her third start in four games. She started game one and three against OU a week prior where she gave up 10 runs in 4.2 innings, lasting just one out in game three.
Carlin looked to turn things around and started the first two innings on Thursday allowing one hit, striking out three batters in the process. The third inning rolled around and the Cyclones began to make contact, resulting in Carlin later being pulled after giving up a homerun and a couple of hits.
Carlin finished the game four runs on five hits, striking out three batters in two innings pitched. After her start on Thursday, Carlin’s ERA jumped up by .29 points to 4.59, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Olivia Rains took over for Carlin in the circle in the third inning, but the Cyclones did not slow down. ISU scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth, four against Carlin and four against Rains.
Rains lasted one inning for the Red Raiders and was replaced by junior Kendall Fritz. Rains faced seven batters and allowed four runs on four hits, walking a batter.
Fritz made her 23rd appearance of the season, most of any pitcher on the roster. She came into the game to begin the fourth inning and finished the game for the Red Raiders. Fritz lasted three innings where she gave up two runs and struck out two batters.
Fritz, who is usually Tech’s number one starter, has not started the first game in the last two series. She leads the team with the lowest ERA at 3.23, according to Tech Athletics.
On offense, Tech scored its first run since the Kansas University series, going scoreless against OU. The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 6-0 lead after the top of the third, but would never reclaim the lead after that.
All nine starters for Tech recorded a hit in the loss, out hitting the Cyclones 13-11.
Sophomore Arriana Villa went 2-3 at the plate, walking twice. Junior Ellie Bailey led the team with four RBIs, going 2-4 at the plate with a double. Bailey started the seventh inning rally after she singled over the right fielder's head, scoring two runners to cut the deficit to one.
Graduate student Molly Grumbo hit her second home run of the season when she hit a routine fly to left, going out with the help of the 36 MPH winds in Ames.
Grumbo came up in the seventh and hit an infield grounder to the shortstop that seemingly tied the game. During the play, sophomore Abbie Orrick was called safe advancing to second, continuing Tech’s comeback rally. However, after a review, the umpires determined Orrick was out and ended the rally for the Red Raiders.
Tech will face off against the Cyclones on Friday, April 15 at 4 p.m. Friday’s game will be the 40th time these two teams have played each other, with Tech winning 25 of the 40, according to Tech Athletics. Game two will also be streamed on ESPN+.
