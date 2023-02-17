The Texas Tech softball team swept its Friday doubleheader at the DR. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament, defeating Santa Clara and UTEP at Helen of Troy Softball Complex in El Paso.
Against the Broncos, fifth-year center fielder Peyton Blythe put the Red Raiders in front with a solo home run to center field off Santa Clara starter Hannah Edwards in the top of the second inning. The long ball was Blythe’s second of the tournament, as she homered in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Buffalo.
The Red Raiders added four more runs in the inning, capped off by junior infielder Arriana Villa’s two-run home run that made it a 6-0 Tech lead. The Broncos managed to get on the board in the bottom half with an RBI single from sophomore catcher Abigail Charpentier.
Freshman pinch hitter Dee McClarity added to the Red Raiders’ lead in the following inning with an RBI single, while senior second baseman Alanna Barraza struck a two-run home run to left center field to put the game out of reach. Tech ultimately prevailed, 9-1, before taking on the hosting Miners shortly after.
UTEP struck first with a three-run home run from catcher Caitlyn Brockway in the bottom of the second inning, but the Red Raiders responded with two runs in the third. Shortstop Riley Love scored on a passed ball, while an RBI single from senior infielder Ellie Bailey narrowed the Miners’ lead to one run.
Tech continued to take advantage of UTEP misplays, as right fielder Demi Elder scored the tying run on an error by shortstop Ajia Richards in the top of the fourth inning.
After the Miners took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, Tech freshman catcher/outfielder Kailey Wyckoff tied the game with her first collegiate home run the following inning. With the game still tied in the top of the seventh inning, senior infielder Ellie Bailey delivered the go-ahead home run that gave the Red Raiders a 5-4 win.
Tech will look to make it six straight wins tomorrow when it takes on New Mexico and UTEP in a doubleheader.
