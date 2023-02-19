The Texas Tech Softball team completed its undefeated weekend at the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament with a 16-14 win over the Santa Clara Broncos Sunday afternoon at Helen of Troy Softball Complex in El Paso.
The Red Raiders got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 6-0 lead by the end of the second inning. However, the Broncos reciprocated Tech’s energy and took the lead 7-6 in the top of the third inning. In the midst of Santa Clara’s scoring spree, Tech changed pitchers twice, but stuck with sophomore Sage Hoover until the top of the fifth inning.
The Broncos maintained the lead until the top of the fourth inning, when sophomore shortstop Madeyln Saven struck a three-run home run to give the Red Raiders a 10-9 lead.
Runs were being scored back-and-forth by both teams throughout the rest of the game. Santa Clara scored three unanswered runs in the fifth inning only for Tech to match and score three more unanswered runs including a solo home run in the sixth inning from junior third baseman Abbie Orrick.
Although Broncos’ shortstop Morgan Salmon struck a two-run home run into left field in the final inning, Tech was able to hold on and secure the win 16-14.
Fifth-year designated hitter Makinzy Herzog hit two homeruns in the victory, one in each of the first two innings.
Hoover was credited with the win, improving her record to 5-0 on the season. As a team, the victory marked Tech’s eighth straight and improved the Red Raiders to 9-2 on the season.
The Red Raiders will only have just a few days of rest before traveling to Palm Springs, California to compete in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Tech will open the tournament on Thursday against Cal Poly.
