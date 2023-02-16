The Texas Tech softball team came out victorious in their first game of the UTEP Tournament Thursday, defeating the University of Buffalo 3-1 at Helen of Troy Softball Complex in El Paso, Texas.
Senior RHP Kendall Fritz made her first start of the season against the Bulls, and was credited with the win after striking out 12 while allowing one earned run in 6.2 innings of work.
The Bulls were able to strike first in the opening inning, as an RBI double from Bulls’ first baseman Abbey Nagel put Buffalo up 1-0 early. Fritz shutout the Bulls for the remainder of the afternoon, while only giving up two additional hits in the process.
In the fifth inning, fifth year pitcher/designated player Makinzy Herzog struck an RBI double into left field that tied up the game. The tying run was immediately followed by another RBI double to center field that saw Herzog score to give the Red Raiders the lead.
Tech carried their momentum into the sixth inning with a solo home run from fifth-year center fielder Peyton Blythe that put the Red Raiders up 3-1 and ultimately sealed the Bulls’ fate.
With the win, the Red Raiders improved their record to 4-2 on the season with five games left to play in the UTEP Invitational.
Tech will look to build a win streak tomorrow afternoon with a clash against Santa Clara, the first of two matchups between the Red Raiders and the Broncos over the course of the weekend.
