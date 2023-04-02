The Texas Tech softball team left Rocky Johnson Field Sunday afternoon with a 7-5 series-clinching victory over the Iowa State Cyclones. Tech head coach Craig Snider spoke on the series win and what it means for the program.
“For the ballclub, this is great,” Snider said. “A series win is a series win. To go down in the first game, losing to (Iowa State) in eight innings and then come back these next two games and battle, I mean the grit.”
Fifth-year right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz got the start for the Red Raiders, her 11th of the season and second of the series.
Iowa State once again started off strong. The Cyclones put together four hits in the opening inning, powered by catcher Mikayla Ramos’ two-run homer. The frame was capped off with an RBI triple from Iowa State left fielder Carli Spelhaug, which propelled the Cyclones to an early 3-0 lead.
The Red Raiders got one run back in the bottom of the inning, as freshman outfielder Kailey Wyckoff hammered her eighth homer of the season that narrowed the Iowa State lead to two runs going into the second inning.
Tech continued its momentum into the following inning, striking a pair of two RBI doubles from catcher Kennedy Crites and designated player Makinzy Herzog. Senior outfielder Peyton Blythe followed with an RBI single to put the Red Raiders up 6-3.
After two scoreless innings, Cyclones center fielder ended the drought with a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to inch Iowa State closer to the Tech lead.
Tech was able to prevent a big scoring chance for the Cyclones in the top of the sixth inning, putting together a crucial double play with the bases loaded. Tech took advantage the following inning, scoring its first run since the second inning with an RBI single from catcher Kennedy Crites.
Ochoa hammered her second homer of the contest in the game’s final inning, but that was it for the Cyclones, as the Red Raiders took the victory, 7-5, securing their first conference series win of the season.
Crites spoke about getting the start and touched on the team’s performance.
“I was super excited to be in. I wanted to be in this game, but it's all about the team and our team did great today,” Crites said. “I was happy to get some hits to help but at the end of the day, our team was just incredible today all the way around.”
The Red Raiders will be back in action Thursday evening, kicking off their series against the Oklahoma Sooners at 6 p.m.
