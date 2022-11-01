Several Texas Tech soccer players were named to various All-Big 12 teams Tuesday afternoon, according to Big 12 Sports.
Senior defender Hannah Anderson was named to the All-Big 12 First Team. Anderson was the lone Red Raider to earn this selection. Anderson was the anchor to the Tech defense that only allowed 12 goals throughout the course of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors were senior goalkeeper Madison White and sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams. White averaged the lowest goals allowed percentage in conference (.632) and led the Big 12 in total shutouts with nine.
For Williams, the second team selection comes following an All-Freshman team selection in 2021, according to Big 12 Sports. Williams was the Red Raiders’ leading goal scorer this season with nine overall, including a stretch in conference which saw Williams score six goals in four matches.
Freshman defender Kylie Bahr was named to the conference’s All-Freshman Team. Bahr made significant contributions for the Red Raiders this season, and was the only freshman on the roster to start every match this season, according to Tech Athletics.
