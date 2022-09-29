Texas Tech soccer remains winless in Big 12 play following a 1-1 draw against Oklahoma State Thursday, at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The draw for the Red Raiders’ marks their second in conference play after having drawn against West Virginia Sept. 22.
The Cowgirls hosted Tech holding the best record in the conference, sitting at 9-1-1 through the first 11 games of their season. OSU were also the victors in its first two Big 12 matches, defeating both Kansas and Kansas State.
After being shut out in their previous match, the Red Raiders started off this match on their front foot offensively. It took only six minutes for junior defender Elise Anderson, who was making her fourth start of the season, to find the back of the net on a shot from deep outside the box.
The goal for Anderson was her first of the season and the first of her collegiate career, according to Tech Athletics.
Having been put in a deficit early, the Cowgirls responded by making several attacking runs of their own, only to be held short by a stifling Tech defense. That changed in the 30th minute, junior defender Mollie Breiner was able to roll a shot to the back of the net off a corner kick which gave OSU the equalizer.
The Cowgirls opened the second 45 minutes of action on a more aggressive note, taking control of possession early on. A shot in the 55th minute by senior wingback Blythe Beldner nearly gave OSU the advantage, but it rang off the woodwork.
A free kick in the 73rd minute by graduate student midfielder Charlotte Teeter set up the Red Raiders’ closest opportunities to score in the second half but her shot rattled off the crossbar. The wild sequence continued as senior defender Hannah Anderson followed suit with her own shot off the post.
The Red Raiders finished the match having been outshot by the Cowgirls 15-10, but matched OSU in shots on goal with four apiece, according to Tech Athletics.
Up next for Tech is a trip across the state of Oklahoma to take on the Sooners in Norman Sunday. Kick off for the Red Raiders fourth Big 12 match is set for 1 p.m.
