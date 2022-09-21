Texas Tech soccer is set to face off against West Virginia University at John Walker Soccer Complex at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. The matchup will be the opening game in the Red Raiders’ 2022 conference slate.
Tech enters the match with a 4-2-3 record and a revitalized offense that has scored eight goals in the last three games, according to Tech Athletics. After struggling in the early games of the season, the Red Raiders have been able to find their stride offensively.
Junior midfielder Gisselle Kozarski touched on what has driven her and her teammates to get rolling on offense.
“I feel like I’ve been on the brink of scoring and I finally got that one, I’m just ready to put in the work for my teammates,” Kozarski said. “Knowing that we’re able to (score), and the past few games coming off W’s, we’ll just have to transfer it to the Big 12.”
Tech carries a three-game win streak into Thursday night’s game, defeating Houston, North Texas and Fresno State prior. Defense has been a staple for the Red Raiders this season, as they have only allowed five goals while amassing five shutouts.
Tech enters the 2022 conference schedule looking to improve on a 4-4-1 record and fourth place finish last season. The 2021 season came to an end in Big 12 tournament play when the Red Raiders were defeated in the conference semifinal by eventual champion TCU.
Head coach Tom Stone spoke about how the focus has shifted this season on getting into the upper echelon of the table.
“What’s interesting in college sports is the cycle of upperclassmen leading teams … we’re a young team. So if we get there now we’re ahead of schedule … We want to chase that trophy no matter what, how young or how old our team is,” Stone said. “We understand that any season could be the season. So we’re playing it straight up, we’re not hiding from anybody.”
The Red Raiders are still without preseason All-Big 12 selection Macy Blackburn, who has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury against New Mexico Aug. 25. Despite not appearing in six games, Blackburn still possesses a team high three assists on the season.
The Mountaineers come into Lubbock with a 3-3-3 record and have not captured a win since Sept. 4, according to West Virginia Athletics. West Virginia has been unable to garner a win on the road either, where they have gone 0-2-1 in those matches.
The Mountaineers are led by preseason All-Big 12 selection defender Jordan Brewster, who has been on the pitch 810 minutes for West Virginia this season. The scoring load for the Mountaineers is spread out evenly, with no one player scoring more than one goal on the season.
West Virginia is coming off a season in which it finished behind Tech in the conference table (sixth place) with a 3-3-3 conference record. The Mountaineers’ season ended at the hands of Texas in the conference semifinal in a game that took penalty kicks to decide.
Looking past West Virginia, the remaining home schedule for Tech is highlighted by visits from Texas and Baylor, who finished second and third in the conference last season, respectively.
Thursday’s match is set for a 7 p.m kick-off. As part of a TV deal with the Big 12, ESPN+ will provide coverage Thursday and for the rest of the Red Raiders’ conference schedule.
