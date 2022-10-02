Texas Tech soccer completed its tour of the state of Oklahoma with a 2-1 victory against the Sooners Sunday at John Crain Field in Norman, Okla. The win for the Red Raiders gave them their first win in Big 12 play after opening with a 0-1-2 record in conference.
Oklahoma entered the match tied for first in the Big 12 with a 2-0-0 mark to go along with a 7-2-2 record overall. Coming into the match the Sooners had already been victorious over Big 12 foes Baylor and Iowa State, according to Oklahoma Athletics.
The Red Raiders opened the match controlling possession and created several opportunities at goal. Similar to its match against Oklahoma State Sept. 29, Tech got on the board first by way of a bottom corner strike from sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams in the 15th minute.
The goal from Williams moved her into the leading goal scorer position for the Red Raiders this season with four total, according to Tech Athletics.
After enduring pressure on the defensive end of the pitch from the Sooners, Tech flipped field and a corner kick from junior forward Gisselle Kozarski connected with senior defender Hannah Anderson, who extended the lead in the 28th minute.
The Sooners, facing a two score deficit, opted for a more aggressive offensive approach in the second half.
Not to be denied entirely, the Sooners kept pushing towards goal and finally broke through in the 84th minute. A long cross from sophomore forward Leonie Weber found the right foot of redshirt-senior Bri Amos to get OU on the board.
The Sooners were unable to find the equalizer in the dying embers of the match, despite outshooting Tech 13-8. The Red Raiders were also able to maintain their lead even without taking any shots in the second half.
The Red Raiders will bring a 5-2-5 record back to Lubbock, where they will host the Cyclones of Iowa State Thursday Oct. 6. Kick off for the match against ISU is set for 7 p.m at John Walker Soccer Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.