Texas Tech soccer fell victim to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal match, dropping Sunday’s contest 1-0. The match was the only tournament meeting where a lower seed team managed an upset, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Sooners entered the quarterfinal dual sitting at the sixth seed in the tournament after finishing with a 3-5-1 conference record, according to Oklahoma Athletics. In the previous meeting between the two Oct. 2, Oklahoma could not withstand Tech’s attack and was defeated 2-1.
The first half of play was a scoreless endeavor but both sides settled into the match early on. After struggling to find its footing offensively, Tech got out on its front foot, amassing five shots and five corner kicks in the first half.
A 38th minute shot from defender Sheridan Michele gave the Sooners an opportunity to take the lead, but the Tech backline corralled to the ball to keep the game blanked.
A slow rolling first half led to an energetic second half with both sides pouncing on any opportunity to score.
Tech graduate student midfielder Charlotte Teeter lined up a shot from outside the 18-yard box in the 82nd minute, but her strike narrowly floated above goal.
A late stunner proved to be the difference in the match, coming from Oklahoma midfielder Michelle Pak. A long pass fell at the feet of the freshman Pak, who rolled a tap in past Tech senior goalkeeper Madison White with nine seconds remaining in the game.
The Red Raiders were unable to convert on any of their 15 shot attempts in the match, with only two falling on goal, according to Tech Athletics. Junior forward Gisselle Kozarski and senior defender Hannah Anderson led the team with three shots apiece.
The upset loss leaves Tech seeking a possible NCAA Tournament bid. The full field of 64 teams will be revealed in a selection show at 2:30 p.m Nov. 7, according to the NCAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.