Texas Tech soccer suffered its first conference loss by way of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of No. 25 Texas Sunday at John Walker Soccer Complex. The loss leaves Tech winless in conference play, having drawn 1-1 against West Virginia on Sept. 22.
The Longhorns marched into Lubbock boasting a 6-1-3 record and coming off their own 1-1 draw against No. 12 TCU.
The Red Raiders opened the game aggressively from the jump but it was Texas that drew first blood. A mistimed pass from Tech senior defender Sierra Jones landed at the feet of Texas sophomore forward Trinity Byars, who converted to give the Longhorns the lead in the fifth minute of the match.
Despite being put down early, the Red Raiders maintained their early attacking mentality and were able to put up five shots in the first half, including two on goal.
Tech head coach Tom Stone spoke about his team and their performance after being in a quick deficit.
“Sometimes you can drop your head a bit, get disappointed, but that wasn’t in the cards,” Stone said. “It wasn’t a response we were hoping for today … (it) was a little more frustration as opposed to resilience.”
The beginning of the second half resembled much of the first, as Byars added to her tally with a goal in the 55th minute of play. Several of Byars’ chances came from defensive breakdowns which left Tech senior goalkeeper Madison White in numerous one-on-one scenarios with Byars.
The goals from Byars, who was a preseason All-Big 12 selection, gave her the ninth and tenth of her 2022 campaign, according to Texas Sports.
Stone touched on how Byars got her opportunities and commended her for her performance.
“It’s disappointing the way the game turned out, the best player by far, we literally handed her the ball and let her go on a breakaway,” Stone said. “But again, that may be the best player in the conference, maybe the best player in the country, it’s like handing Michael Jordan the ball midcourt and saying, ‘Don’t miss the dunk’, she’s not missing that breakaway.”
The Red Raiders found their best chance to score in the 70th minute of the match when a shot from sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams banged off the crossbar.
Senior defender and captain Hannah Anderson spoke about the Red Raiders’ attack and what she took away from their missed opportunities.
“(Ashleigh) hit the crossbar one time and then the breakaway, we were getting on them and we were close,” Anderson said. “It’s nice to know that we’re on the doorstep but just knowing we have to put it away next time.”
The loss was not by lack of attempt from Tech, who outshot the Longhorns in the match by a 13-11 clip. Although two goals sailed behind her, Madison White was able to grab seven saves, which tied her season high in a match, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will take their 0-1-1 conference record on the road to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State Thursday, Sept. 29. Kick off for the match against Cowgirls slated for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.