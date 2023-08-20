Buoyed by a dominant first half performance, Texas Tech soccer shutout New Mexico State 5–0 in their home opener.
The Red Raiders wasted no time, registering a shot on goal inside the first minute courtesy of junior forward Ashleigh Williams.
Though the chance did not result in a goal, Williams would get on the scoresheet moments later, opening up the scoring with a tap-in in front of goal in the 15th minute.
The goal was assisted by sophomore Macy Blackburn, delivering a cross into the six-yard box where Williams was unmarked by the opposition defense.
The buildup was started by junior defender Cassie Taylor, who delivered a beautifully weighted ball over-the-top of the Aggie defense, giving Blackburn space to deliver the ball into a dangerous area.
Initiating play from the back was a constant theme in the game for Tech. After the game, Tech soccer head coach Tom Stone spoke about the passing of his defenders.
“Our two center backs have to be quarterbacks, they gotta be playmakers,” Stone said. “Hannah (Anderson) has been the obvious one, but Cassie has continued to work on her game because she knows this is her back line next year.”
In the 28th minute, midfielder Alex Kerr doubled the lead for the Red Raiders after scoring the rebound from a save by the Aggie goalkeeper.
At the stroke of halftime, Tech was awarded a penalty, which Elise Anderson dispatched to give Tech a 3-0 lead heading into the half.
Shortly after the start of the second half, Williams scored her second goal of the game, giving Tech a 4-0 advantage. The assist came from Elise Anderson after a delivery from out wide, a tactic Tech frequently deployed.
Stone spoke about the ability of his team to exploit the opposition from wide areas.
“You got Elise (Anderson), Kylie Bahr and Macy Blackburn, that’s a three player rotation, they’re all rocket ships,” Stone said. “When we have width out there, we feel pretty good about our chances of getting up the field and creating something dangerous.”
Despite the scoreline, the Aggies continued pushing forward. A few minutes after trailing 4-0, New Mexico State’s Loma McNeese attempted a roaring effort from outside the 18 yard box. The shot did not result in a goal however, flying just over the crossbar.
The Aggies struggled to consistently generate shots, manifesting in a 17-6 shot deficit over the course of the game.
In the 59th minute, the Red Raiders were able to score again, with Kerr sealing herself a brace as Tech established a 5-0 advantage.
The remaining 30 minutes saw both teams continuously attacking end-to-end, though to no avail, leaving the scoreline 5-0 in favor of Tech.
Next up for Tech is 7 p.m. Thursday match against Ball State at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
