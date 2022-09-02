Texas Tech soccer suffered a defeat at the hands of Washington on Thursday, losing by a score of 1-0 at Husky Soccer Stadium in Seattle. Tech entered the match with a 1-1-2 record following back to back draws against New Mexico and Cal State Fullerton.
Washington carried an undefeated record into Thursday’s match, sitting at 3-0-1 prior to the game. The Huskies also brought forth a stout offensive attack, having put up 13 total goals through their first four games, according to Washington Athletics.
Washington came out of the gates swinging, putting up four shots in the first 10 minutes of game time. The Huskies jumped on the Red Raiders early defensively as well, pressing Tech in their own half of the field and forcing several turnovers.
Tech was able to survive the onslaught of shots from Washington and settled into the game mid-way through the first half of play. Both teams went back and forth exchanging runs up the field, and the half concluded with the Huskies tallying seven shots to the Red Raiders five.
The match slowed down in the second half and both teams struggled to find offensive looks early on. A foul by Tech senior defender Hannah Anderson set up a free kick for Washington in the 68th minute. Following a deflected free kick shot, graduate student midfielder Vanessa Millsaps followed with a shot of her own which found the back of the net for the Huskies.
The Red Raiders were once again without Macy Blackburn due to injury. Blackburn’s absence began to show as the Red Raiders were only able to put up two shots in the second half without their season assist leader.
Sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams contributed a team high two shots for Tech, with several others adding in shots of their own. Leading the way for the Huskies was fifth year forward Summer Yates who put up four shots for the match, but it was Millsaps’ one shot that proved decisive.
The Red Raiders will take a 1-2-2 record to Saint Mary’s on Sunday, Sept. 3, a match that will conclude a three game road trip. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m and ESPN+ will provide TV coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.