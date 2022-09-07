Texas Tech soccer will take on the University of Houston at the John Walker Soccer Complex Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. The bout also holds implications for future seasons as the matchup bids teams who will both be a part of the revamped Big 12 conference.
Beginning in the 2023-2024 athletic season, Houston will join Central Florida, Cincinnati, and BYU as newcomers to the Big 12 conference. Tech soccer’s matchup on Thursday against the Cougars will serve as a precursor to what will soon become an annual match.
Head coach Tom Stone spoke on the importance of preparation given what this game means in future seasons.
“We’ve talked about it, we talked about it in the spring, and we talked about it here,” Stone said. “These are guys that we’re going to need points from in the future. Obviously there’s no points on the line tomorrow… but in the future this game will be worth three, one, or zero.”
The Red Raiders – returning from a three-game road trip — will enter the match holding a 1-2-3 record, according to Tech AAthletics.
Having been unable to capture a win since Aug. 18, Tech will look to revitalize its offensive attack after only being able to score three goals through six games. All three of the Red Raiders goals have come by way of assists from sophomore defender Macy Blackburn.
The sole Red Raider to make the preseason All-Big 12 team, Blackburn has been inactive due to an injury sustained against New Mexico on Aug. 25. Despite missing a key piece of its defense, the Tech backline has remained resilient, only allowing two goals without Blackburn on the pitch.
Senior defender Hannah Anderson touched on how the younger group of players have adjusted to being on the team and how they have stepped up.
“It’s been really fun to have the younger girls because we’ve been looking forward to having them here,” Anderson said. “They’re really great learners… the team chemistry off the field is great, and that translates on the field.”
Where Blackburn’s absence has been noticeable however, is on the offensive end of the field. The Red Raiders have put up a combined 40 more shots than their opponents but have been shutout in their last three matches.
Stone said the team has acknowledged what needs to be improved offensively.
“This team is extremely well conditioned. No complaints about the mentality, the issues, the attitude, from such a young team,” Stone said. “But just that final piece, finishing the chance that presents itself. Sometimes that happens in soccer, it hasn’t bounced our way.”
Stone also went into depth about how the non-conference schedule is preparing the team for conference play.
“We don’t talk about it a ton because the girls are well aware. It’s a really good three game stretch, though,” Stone said. “If we get some results in these three I think that propels us to being where we want to be for the Big 12.”
Houston is led by first year head coach Jaime Frias and comes into Lubbock with a 2-2-1 record. The Cougars defeated Rice 3-1 in their most recent match last Sunday.
Houston's scoring threat is a well-balanced attack, as each of their six goals have come from six different players, according to Houston Athletics.
Anderson spoke about how her experience has helped lead the defense and how the team is looking to defend against Houston’s style of play.
“On the backline you have to be ready to play defense, even when they’re passing up the field,” Anderson said. “I think being an older player and knowing as soon as you’re done passing the ball on the back… to organize the defense makes the job easier.”
In goal for the Cougars stands redshirt freshman Haley Woodward, who has started all five games and contributed 25 saves on the season.
Texas Tech will be the third Big 12 team to face off against Houston, as the Cougars have already played against Oklahoma and Baylor. The Cougars went 0-1-1 in those matches, drawing with Oklahoma and then being trounced 3-0 at the hands of Baylor.
Kick-off for Thursday’s game is set for 7 p.m. ESPN+ will provide TV coverage throughout the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.