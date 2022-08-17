With two preseason scrimmages in its rear view mirror, Texas Tech soccer is set to take on Troy University at 7 p.m. Thursday. The game will also give Red Raider fans their first opportunity to see the team in action at John Walker Soccer Complex since last year's regular season finale against Texas Christian.
Leading the Red Raiders is head coach Tom Stone, who is entering his 16th year as the face of Tech's soccer program. Stone said the excitement he feels before the first game of the season hasn't changed since he arrived on campus 16 years ago.
"It feels just like 2007, the first game here," Stone said. "That's the longevity, that's the excitement, that's the support we get because we really have an athletic department that loves soccer, which not everybody can say."
The Red Raiders competed in a pair of preseason scrimmages, against Lubbock Christian and the University of Denver, respectively. Stone said the scrimmages provided experience to roster that features 10 freshmen.
"We played two (scrimmages) because we have such a young team and you've got to get them all out there," Stone said. "Of course they need training, of course they need conditioning, but they really need minutes in a full 11 v. 11 setup to get comfortable with how we play and what we're expecting from them."
Sophomore defender Macy Blackburn, who was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team on Monday, headlines Tech's returning class. Stone said Blackburn still looks to improve despite a decorated freshman campaign that included Big 12 All-Freshman team honors and led to an invite to to the U.S. U-20 Women's Youth National Team.
"She had a great freshman year, she's been recognized for that," Stone said. "Macy also has a growth mindset. She wants to play for our country and beyond college, so we haven't seen the best of Macy yet, but what we've seen so far is pretty darn good."
Blackburn, who started all 19 games as a freshman in 2021, said the team wants to live up to its potential after a season that left the team, "disappointed."
"On paper we had easily, in my opinion, the best team in the Big 12 so I think we were a little disappointed," Blackburn said. "I think sometimes there was more out of us that we could have pulled, so I think now we're just going to play for each other, go out there and do what we know how to do."
With a matchup with the Troy Trojans looming, Blackburn said the team has to focus on its own game plan regardless of the opponent.
"I know sometimes it can get really hard to steer away when the other team seems to be taking control, but we like to really just focus on us," Blackburn said. "We want to keep the ball pinging around them and just play our game because we know (if) we're playing our game, we're gonna be the best team out there."
