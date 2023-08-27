Following a pair of first-half goals by junior forward Ashleigh Williams, Texas Tech Soccer defeats Utah State 3-0, extending their winning streak to three games.
The Red Raiders came out on the front foot immediately as Williams opened the game’s scoring two minutes in. The goal was set up by sophomore defender Kylie Bahr, who now has assists in two consecutive games.
After the game, Tech soccer head coach Tom Stone spoke about Williams and her impressive run of form.
“I think it's just the progression from freshman year to sophomore year to junior year,” Stone said. “The true test of a college athlete is do they get better every year? She could have come in the exact same player as last year, but she didn't.”
Despite trailing early in the game, the visitors continued to push forward in search of an equalizer.
Utah State had their best chance of the first half as sophomore midfielder Kaitlyn Richins’ roaring effort from 30 yards out hit the post in the 29th minute.
Though the final score may not be any indication, Richins constantly proved to be a nuisance to the Tech defense. Stone added that more security in midfield is an area of improvement for his team.
“I think our midfield and transition defending wasn’t immediate enough, not quick enough,” Stone said. “She’s (Richins) a heck of a player, and we're lucky that by the time she got anywhere too dangerous, we had enough people around there.”
Though they constantly found themselves in the final third, the Aggies were unable to find a way past the Red Raider defense.
Moments later, Williams again found the back of the net as her 35th minute goal doubled Tech’s lead 2-0 heading into halftime; The goal marked her seventh tally in five games dating back to her brace against New Mexico State.
In the 62nd minute, senior forward Gisselle Kozarski scored her first goal of the season to make the lead 3-0 in favor of Tech.
The game had plenty of remaining attempts as both teams accrued nine shots throughout the game. However, Tech was able to secure their second shutout of the season, leaving the final score 3-0.
Tech graduate student defender Hannah Anderson spoke postgame about the team’s pride in maintaining a clean sheet.
“We always strive to go for the shutout, just trying to be consistent and have that as our standard,” Anderson said. “So we're really proud of the whole team and their effort to keep it out of the net.”
Tech’s next match will come against North Texas 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
