Texas Tech soccer’s senior goalkeeper Madison White was named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the week Friday, according to Big 12 Sports.
The award was given to White for her efforts in the Red Raiders’ 0-0 draw against No. 15 TCU Oct. 27. After being named to the same award in the previous weeks’ round of honors, White has secured her second straight goalkeeper of the week this season.
White was a pivotal piece in the Red Raiders’ defense that did not allow a goal to an aggressive Horned Frog front. White faced 18 shots from TCU’s attack, and contributed four saves for the match, according to Tech Athletics.
White currently leads the conference in shutouts on the season and propelled her total to nine with the clean sheet against the Horned Frogs, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Red Raiders will look to White to anchor their defensive line when they open Big 12 Tournament play against Oklahoma Sunday. Kick off time for the match against the Sooners is set for 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.