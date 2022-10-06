Texas Tech soccer grabbed its second conference win of the season with a 3-0 victory against Iowa State Thursday at John Walker Soccer Complex. The win for the Red Raiders is their second straight coming off a 2-0 takedown of Oklahoma Oct. 2.
The Cyclones stormed into Thursday’s match with a 3-5-3 overall record and winless in the Big 12 at 0-2-1. The Cyclones, led by third-year head coach Matt Fannon, walked out with their fifth loss on the road, according to Iowa State Athletics.
The Red Raiders got rolling quickly and were able to fire off six shots in the first half. A fifth minute shot by senior defender Hannah Anderson appeared to give Tech the lead, but it was waived off due to an offsides call.
After being denied a slew of previous chances at goal, Tech managed to break through in the 26th minute. Sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams muscled her way past several Cyclone defenders and converted a one-on-one against ISU senior goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.
Second half play saw the Red Raiders fully assert themselves in the match. A free kick from Teeter in the 61st minute was mishandled by Silkowitz, but found Williams who was able to head it in and extend the lead for Tech.
The brace from Williams was her first multiple goal performance of the season and drove her total goals in 2022 to six, according to Tech Athletics.
It only took the Red Raiders two minutes to find themselves in front of goal again and it came as a result of a foul by the Cyclones in the penalty area. The spot kick was awarded to senior forward Macy Schultz who gave Tech its third goal of the match.
It was tough sledding for the Cyclone squad offensively. A Tech handball in the box gave ISU’s senior midfielder Mira Emma a penalty kick, but the Red Raiders senior goalkeeper Madison White met the shot to keep the Cyclones scoreless.
Up next for Tech is a week-long hiatus before a trip to the state of Kansas. First on the tour, the Red Raiders will match up against the Wildcats of Kansas State at 7 p.m Oct. 13.
