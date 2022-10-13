Texas Tech soccer extended its conference win streak to three with a 1-0 victory over Kansas State Thursday at Buser Family Park in Manhattan, Kansas. The win over the Wildcats gives the Red Raiders 11 points in the league standings, according to Big 12 Sports.
Kansas State hosted Tech having only been victorious in one conference match: a 1-0 victory against Baylor, according to K-State Athletics. The season has been tough sledding for the Wildcats, who walked into the match with a 5-7-2 overall record.
Both sides struggled to settle into the game. Despite being the aggressor in the opening minutes, Tech was unable to capitalize on its early opportunities.
Sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams appeared to send a shot past Wildcats goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer in the 28th, but Williams was whistled offside and the goal was waived off.
Kansas State resorted to opening the field and spread the Tech defense to create opportunities in the middle of the pitch. Momentum shifted to the Wildcats who closed the first half with six shots.
The first half momentum carried into the second half for Kansas State. Shots from forward Marisa Weichel and midfielder Adah Anderson nearly put the Wildcats in front, but the Tech defense held its ground.
The Red Raiders flipped the script and put the pressure on Kansas State as the half progressed. The climax of the match came as junior defender Elise Anderson kept a rolling ball inbounds, which she crossed into Williams, who gave Tech the lead in the 78th minute.
Williams, the Red Raiders’ leading goal scorer, contributed her seventh goal of the season, according to Tech Athletics. Tech is now 11-0 in games in which Williams has scored, dating back to the start of her collegiate career in 2021.
A 90th minute corner kick gave the Wildcats their last opportunity to score, but it was headed away to secure a 1-0 Tech win.
The Red Raiders will take their 7-3-5 record to Lawrence Sunday Oct. 16, where they will face off against the Jayhawks of Kansas.
