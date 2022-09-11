Texas Tech soccer captured a 3-2 win against North Texas on Sunday at UNT Soccer Stadium in Denton.
The Red Raiders entered Sunday’s match coming off their best offensive performance to date, having defeated Houston 3-0. The Mean Green were looking to find their footing again after a 3-0 loss to No. 16 SMU.
Tech came firing out the gate as they made several runs at goal in the opening minutes. A deflected shot from sophomore midfielder Cassie Taylor fell at the feet of senior defender Hannah Anderson, who found the back of the net and gave the Red Raiders the advantage.
North Texas looked to utilize their stout offensive attack, responding with an onslaught of shots from outside the box.
Tech’s Hannah Anderson found herself on the opposite end of a score, as Mean Green freshman forward Summer Brown fought off Anderson to get North Texas on the board in the 18th minute.
Tech responded in the 31st minute, as junior forward Gisselle Kozarski found the back of the net off a through pass from sophomore forward Kaitlyn Giametta. The goal from Kozarski and assist from Giametta are their firsts of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Macy Schultz concluded a blistering half of offense with a goal from outside the box in the 37th minute. Schultz rifled a shot past two defenders to give herself her third goal of the season.
North Texas refused to lay down and came out aggressive to start the second half. The Mean Green would break through in the 50th minute, as graduate student forward Olivia Klein found the bottom corner of the net to score.
North Texas continued to put their offensive ability on display, hoisting up 10 of their 17 shots in the 2nd half. The Mean Green’s runs fell short, however, and they were unable to find the equalizer.
Despite allowing two goals, Madison White proved to be the decisive player in the match, grabbing four saves and thwarting several cross attempts by North Texas.
Up next for the Red Raiders is the conclusion to their non conference schedule, as they are set to take on Fresno State at 7 p.m on Friday, Sept. 16 at John Walker Soccer Complex. TV coverage will be provided by ESPN+.
