Texas Tech soccer kicked off conference play with a 1-1 draw against West Virginia Thursday at John Walker Soccer Complex. The match was the first of two at home for the Red Raiders to begin their Big 12 slate.
Tech entered the match with a 4-3-2 record, complimented by a three game win streak dating back to Sept. 8. The Mountaineers came into Lubbock holding a 3-3-3 record while also looking for their first win on the road this season.
It was a slow start from both sides offensively, with the most attacking play coming from West Virginia, who were able to put up four shots through the first 45 minutes. A diving save from senior goalkeeper Madison White in the 41st minute kept West Virginia off the board and concluded the half.
The second half opened with a complete flip of the script in the attacking third of the pitch. Tech freshman defender Molly Skurcenski found the bottom corner of the net in the 47th minute to open the scoring. It only took 20 seconds for West Virginia to respond, however, as senior midfielder Maya McCutcheon put the Mountaineers on the board.
The goal from Skurcenski was the first of her career as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics.
After the rapid stretch of offense, both teams exchanged opportunities at goal throughout the rest of the match. A 68th minute header from senior defender Hannah Anderson was the Red Raiders’ most prime opportunity to score, but the shot narrowly sailed left of goal.
It was a physical match from both sides, with Tech picking up 10 fouls and West Virginia drawing a yellow card early.
Up next for the Red Raiders is a date with Texas, Sunday, Sept. 24, at John Walker Soccer Complex. Kick off for the match is set for 1 p.m with ESPN+ once again providing TV coverage.
