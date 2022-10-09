Tech soccer is inching towards postseason play and has now gone through half of its Big 12 schedule this season. The Red Raiders have amassed a 2-1-2 record in the conference thus far, which is good enough to sit tied for third with Oklahoma State, according to Big 12 Sports.
Defense has been the name of the game for the Red Raiders, who have only allowed 10 goals through 14 games. Standing reliable in goal for Tech has been senior goalkeeper Madison White, who has contributed 41 saves to go along with eight clean sheets.
It was a rough start to the season for Tech, which opened up the season at a 1-2-3 record through six games with only three goals in those games, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders flipped the script Sept. 8 with a 3-0 victory against Houston. The win against the Cougars was the first of a three game unbeaten streak, which included wins against North Texas and Fresno State.
After struggling to find their offensive identity early on in the season, the Red Raiders have hit their stride with 18 goals thus far.
Going into conference play, Tech head coach Tom Stone spoke about the resilience of his team to get the ball going in the back of the net.
“It’s like a shooter in basketball, shooters got to shoot. You can’t be too negative about it,” Stone said. “Because if you’re a goal scorer, you’re always gonna score, and those moments come and go, but they’re always gonna come back to you. They came back and we’re happy with that.”
Pacing the offensive attack for Tech has been sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams. After finishing second behind Kirsten Davis in goals scored in 2021, Williams has propelled herself to be the leader in the offensive third of the pitch this season with six goals.
Stone commended Williams’ performance this season after she put up her fifth and sixth goals of the 2022 campaign against Iowa State.
“Early on we weren’t creating a lot of the best chances, so she’s the one to pounce on those opportunities,” Stone said. “Now we’re creating those all around her and she is pouncing on those opportunities.”
A slow start struck Tech once again in conference play. The three-game win streak concluded with a draw against West Virginia, which led to a loss against Texas and another draw against Oklahoma State.
Now coming off back to back victories against Oklahoma and Iowa State, the Red Raiders will look to outscore their last season's conference point total of 13.
Following his team’s 3-0 victory against the Cyclones, Stone verbalized his anticipation for the rest of the season.
“Some of the most difficult games are behind us and yet we’re seeing some teams in front that are playing really well,” Stone said. “The Big 12 is living up to its reputation that anybody can win on any given day … I think the next four are gonna be really hard, but we’re up for it and the team seems excited.”
Currently sitting tied for third in the Big 12, the Red Raiders will look for their first top-two finish since 2019.
Only one game on the remaining schedule for Tech will be played at the John Walker Soccer Complex: a Thursday night match against Baylor Oct. 20. The regular season will conclude a week later against reigning conference champion TCU.
