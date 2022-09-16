Texas Tech soccer closed out its non conference schedule Friday after a 2-0 win against Fresno State at John Walker Soccer Complex. The home victory marked the 100th achieved by the Red Raiders at John Walker Soccer Complex, which has housed Tech soccer since 2008, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders entered the match boasting a 3-2-3 record and coming off back to back wins against Houston and North Texas. The Bulldogs marched into Lubbock winless, carrying an 0-5-2 record prior to tonight’s match.
After settling into the game, Tech made their way onto the scoring sheet in the 16th minute as graduate student midfielder Charlotte Teeter knocked in a shot from outside the box. The goal from Teeter is her second on the season and first since the season opener against Troy on Aug. 18, according to Tech Athletics.
Teeter spoke about what she saw in the Fresno State defense that prompted her to take the shot.
“The switch was on. They were throwing numbers to one side,” Teeter said. “So switching it to the weak side was pretty open honestly, and it just opened up for a second and the distance shot was on.”
Despite firing off seven first half shots, Tech was unable to connect on any more and the first half concluded at 1-0. The Red Raiders were able to control the match by way of their size advantage, with several players towering over Fresno State’s players.
Stone spoke on how the game changed with his side holding the physical advantage over Fresno State.
“You never really know, you see these teams on video, it looks like you might have some athletic or physiological advantage in different parts of the field but ‘til you get onto the field you really don’t know,” Stone said. “But Hannah (Anderson), she’s 22 years old, fifth year senior, strong and powerful. Ashleigh (Williams), only a sophomore, powerful, and a lot of our players crunched it great in the air today.”
After making several runs in the first half, sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams broke through the Fresno State defense in the 56th minute and knocked in a close range shot off a cross from junior defender Elise Anderson. The goal from Williams was also her second on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Williams touched on her goal and what allowed her to carve out the Bulldog back line.
“Our team movement with the ball was amazing. Elise got the ball and I saw her look up and I just knew that gap was open,” Williams said. “The defensive line just wasn’t looking at me and I ran the space, I had to be composed and put it in the back of the net.”
Unable to capitalize on any further opportunities, Tech concluded the match with 13 shots to go along with eight corner kicks.
In addition to the stellar offensive performance, the Red Raiders continued their theme of hounding defense, holding the Bulldogs to three corner kicks and only one shot on the match.
Looking ahead to conference play, Stone talked about the upcoming slate and what he expects out of his team.
“We don’t have a lot of room for error in the Big 12 so we’ve got to be at our best every single game,” Stone said. “It’s been a while since somebody’s had a clean slate through it, so we’re not preaching that or making any bold predictions. But we do know we need to be ready for each and every one of these contests.”
Up next for the Red Raiders is the opening match of Big 12 play as West Virginia arrives in Lubbock on Sept. 22. Kick off for the match against the Mountaineers is set for 7 p.m at John Walker Soccer Complex.
